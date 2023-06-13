INDIALIFESTYLE

IIT(ISM) Dhanbad professor drowns to death in swimming pool

NewsWire
0
0

A professor at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad, drowned to death while taking a bath in the swimming pool on Tuesday.

Dr. Yashwant Gujala, Assistant Professor, IIT-ISM, Dhanbad, went to take a bath with his friends in the campus swimming pool in the morning, when the the incident took place.

He was taken to the health centre of ISM, but the doctors referred him to Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College, Dhanbad where he was declared dead.

Prof. Yashwant Gujala, a resident of Odisha, was married only a year ago.

There were 28 people in the pool when Dr Gujala drowned.

The swimming pool has two sides. One can wade straight down into the swimming pool where the water is less. On the other hand, one can also jump directly into the swimming pool.

Dr Yashwant jumped into the swimming pool from the other side. After jumping, he went straight under the water, which caused him to drown. The aides pulled him out and took him to the health centre.

An official said that Dr. Yashwant Gujala used to come for swimmning regularly and he also knew swimmimg, yet how he drowned is doubtful.

A postmortem report is awaited which may give clear reason for his death.

A pale of gloom descended on the IIT(ISM) campus as soon as the news of the mishap broke out. Institute’s director Rajeev Shekhar and deputy director Prof. Dhiraj Kumar reached the spot. They said that the relatives of Dr. Yashwant have been informed. He is originally from Odisha, but the family lives in Kharagpur, West Bengal.

Meanwhile, two programmes scheduled for Tuesday at IIT(ISM), Dhanbad, were postponed after the tragedy. Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi was to inaugurate a multipurpose building at IIT ISM and the Jharkhand School Innovation Challenge.

20230613-155602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Desperate Turks embrace cryptocurrency abandoning worthless Lira

    Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam

    Telangana is slave in hands of one family: Kishan Reddy

    Liquidity support seen to stabilise MEC’s FY23 outlook