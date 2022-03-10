ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Ik Tu Hai’ from ‘Attack-Part 1’ presents a tale of passionate romance

By NewsWire
0
3

‘Ik Tu Hai’, the first song from the John Abraham-starrer action film ‘Attack-Part 1’, was released on Thursday.

The love number, which features John and Jacqueline Fernandez, showcases an ideal love story with a romantic beginning, a passionate explosive journey, and the expectation of an immortal relationship before it snaps back into current day reality.

The song, composed by Shashwat Sachdev has been crooned effortlessly by Jubin Nautiyal with lyrics penned by Kumar. The visuals consist of high speed shots set against bright colours.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, ‘Attack-Part 1’ is a story of a super-soldier played by John, who undergoes cybernetic modifications to ward off the evil of terrorism from Indian soil. In addition, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor Productions, ‘Attack-Part 1’ a JA Entertainment Film, is set to debut in theatres on April 1 after having suffered multiple delays with regards to its release and production.

20220310-170404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.