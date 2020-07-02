Iker Casillas bids goodbye to FC Porto

Madrid, July 2 (IANS) Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas has brought an end to his five-year stint with Portuguese club Porto. His contract with the club ended on Wednesday.

On July 11, 2015, Casillas had signed with Portuguese Primeira Liga side Porto on a two-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.

He had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and had not played any competitive football since April, 2019.

FC Porto released a video on their Twitter handle titled “Iker Casillas: Forever one of us” in tribute to the goalkeeper, who made 156 competitive appearances for the club.

The 39-year-old had led Spain to their first World Cup win in 2010 when they defeated Netherlands 1-0 and also helped the country win the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

With 167 international caps, Casillas has the second-most appearances for the Spanish national team, making him the joint tenth-most capped footballer of all time.

