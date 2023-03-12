The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has denied giving any permit to Mashal Sports, Pro Kabaddi Organisers, for organising a Women’s Kabaddi League.

Earlier on March 2, Mashal Sports, the PKL organisers, announced that they are planning to launch a women’s kabaddi league in collaboration with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF).

Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports & League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League had said: “Our plans for a professional women’s kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men’s league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India. We will be working with our various stakeholders, including the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) to launch the women’s league.

The IKF secretary general Satthasivam Munisamy confirmed to IANS on a call that no such permit has been given either to Mashal Sports or Star Sports for a Women’s Kabaddi League and that it is the board that decides the same.

“Not yet, we haven’t given permission to anyone. Maybe we can let you know later but not now. I will discuss this with our president and the board then only we can announce it. So far, we have not given permission to anyone to conduct the Women’s League or a World cup,” IKF secretary general Satthasivam Munisamy told IANS exclusively on Sunday.

“We haven’t sanctioned yet, we never discussed it. Maybe, we can let you know about it after the board meeting,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Screwvala, who already owns a men’s team in the PKL, admitted that he would be keen to own a Women’s Kabaddi team, though he added that he had not received a formal communication

It is believed that Power Sportz has associated with the IKF for the promotion of Women’s Kabaddi globally.

Editor-in-Chief Power Sportz TV, Kanthi D. Suresh, confirmed that there is a collaboration to promote women’s kabaddi globally. “We wish to make a public statement on the same only along with the federation officials,” he said.

