Basis recent reports alleging that the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has not given permission for the Women’s Kabaddi League, the President of the federation, Vinod K. Tiwary clarified that they are in support of the initiative.

IKF President Vinod K. Tiwary, who is also the long-serving Director of International and NOC Relations with the Olympic Council of Asia, has categorically affirmed that his body has an exclusive contractual relationship for the sport of kabaddi with Disney-Star.

“We believe any initiative for a professional league for women by Star will aim to replicate the huge impact that Pro Kabaddi has had for men’s kabaddi. We certainly welcome this initiative,” he said.

The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) had made an announcement about launching a Women’s Pro Kabaddi League earlier this month, which got an extremely positive response from aspiring women kabaddi players.

The organisers are also set to conduct the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League later this year.

