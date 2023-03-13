INDIASPORTS

IKF President Vinod K Tiwary affirms support for recently-announced Women’s Kabaddi League

NewsWire
0
0

Basis recent reports alleging that the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has not given permission for the Women’s Kabaddi League, the President of the federation, Vinod K. Tiwary clarified that they are in support of the initiative.

IKF President Vinod K. Tiwary, who is also the long-serving Director of International and NOC Relations with the Olympic Council of Asia, has categorically affirmed that his body has an exclusive contractual relationship for the sport of kabaddi with Disney-Star.

“We believe any initiative for a professional league for women by Star will aim to replicate the huge impact that Pro Kabaddi has had for men’s kabaddi. We certainly welcome this initiative,” he said.

The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) had made an announcement about launching a Women’s Pro Kabaddi League earlier this month, which got an extremely positive response from aspiring women kabaddi players.

The organisers are also set to conduct the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League later this year.

20230313-211803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCB nabs Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case

    UP becoming bipolar contest between BJP and SP

    Court summons Huawei India CEO after IT search at Gurugram office

    Samsung introduces Voice Focus feature in its new OS update