Ilaiyaraaja says ‘yes’ to composing music for AR Rahman’s Firdaus orchestra

There’s reason for music fans to celebrate as music maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has agreed to compose music for A.R. Rahman’s Firdaus orchestra to play in the future.

A few hours ago, the ‘Mozart of Madras’ A R Rahman posted on his Twitter and Instagram timelines, a picture of himself with Ilaiyaraaja and wrote, “Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro to our Firdaus studio…Hope he composes something amazing for the Firdaus orchestra to play in future!”

The picture had thrilled fans of Ilaiyaraaja and Rahman, both considered iconic legends in the field of music.

Now, Ilaiyaraaja has responded to Rahman’s post on Twitter.

Quoting Rahman’s tweet, Ilaiyaraaja said, “Request accepted.. will start composing soon.”

