Why Ileana D’Cruz is a goofball ’90 per cent’ of the time

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE07

Actress Ileana DCruz took to social media to capture her “forever mood”, and that is being a “goofball”.

“Forever mood. Well…90% of the time #goofball #cantstopwontstop,” Ileana wrote on Instagram along with a short clip.

In the clip, she is seen enjoying a photoshoot session.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram stories, she sent out an inspiring message to her followers, wherein she told them that “it’s ok” to not feel amazing at all times.

Talking about how she didn’t get the expected results after her workout, she wrote, “Been a strange couple of days. . . Felt great yesterday but today not so much… Didn’t even want to workout today but I still did it. I’d like to say that I felt frickin amazing after I finished my workout but I didn’t. A tiny bit better but definitely not amazing. And that’s ok. Some days are hard. That’s ok.”

On the work front, Ileana was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s “Pagalpanti”. She will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

