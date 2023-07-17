INDIA

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares pics from date night

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant with her first bundle of joy, has finally shared the picture of her boyfriend from their ‘date night’. 

Ileana on Monday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared three photographs with her beau from their date night. She looked like a doll in a red spaghetti dress, the man was dressed in a black shirt and had a beard.

“Date night,” she wrote.

The actress did not share details about the man and did not even tag him in the post.

Last month Ileana had shared a monochrome blurry picture of herself along with her mystery man and talked about how lucky she feels to be pregnant. She also said that the the lucky man has always been by her side like a rock.

“And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

