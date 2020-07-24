Canindia News

Why Ileana D’Cruz finds Hugh Grant a ‘dishy DISHY man’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE06

British star Hugh Grant possibly does not know, but he has a fan girl among the star actresses of Bollywood!

Ileana D’Cruz, who calls Grant a “dishy man”, simply cannot stop gushing about him.

Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a clip of Hugh Grant’s acting.

“Ugh Hugh Grant you dishy dishy man,” she wrote, along with fire and heart face emoji.

Ileana then shared a boomerang video of herself making a goofy face.

She wrote on the image: “All dressed up to workout. But feeling like a lazy bum today. Yes, I’m pouting.”

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Related posts

Priyanka Chopra pens a loving birthday note for ‘Mama’ Jonas

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Bipasha Basu looks back at #14years of ‘Corporate’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

2019: Hollywood’s year of superheroes and nostalgia

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.