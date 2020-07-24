Why Ileana D’Cruz finds Hugh Grant a ‘dishy DISHY man’

British star Hugh Grant possibly does not know, but he has a fan girl among the star actresses of Bollywood!
Ileana D’Cruz, who calls Grant a “dishy man”, simply cannot stop gushing about him.
Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a clip of Hugh Grant’s acting.
“Ugh Hugh Grant you dishy dishy man,” she wrote, along with fire and heart face emoji.
Ileana then shared a boomerang video of herself making a goofy face.
She wrote on the image: “All dressed up to workout. But feeling like a lazy bum today. Yes, I’m pouting.”
Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.
She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.