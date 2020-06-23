Canindia News

Ileana D’cruz sizzles in a black bikini as she steps out to enjoy the sun

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE06

Actress Ileana Dcruz has shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she soaks the sun in black bikini.

“Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again,” Ileana captioned.

Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again ☀️

Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

She recently shared a black-and-white picture of herself on her Instagram Stories after a gruelling work out session.

I miss the beach. 📸 @colstonjulian

The actress captioned it: “Happily pretzeled out.”

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

