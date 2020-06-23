Ileana D’cruz sizzles in a black bikini as she steps out to enjoy the sun

Actress Ileana Dcruz has shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she soaks the sun in black bikini.

“Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again,” Ileana captioned.

Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

She recently shared a black-and-white picture of herself on her Instagram Stories after a gruelling work out session.

The actress captioned it: “Happily pretzeled out.”

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.