‘Barfi’ actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is expecting her first child, recently surprised her fans with pregnancy pictures. Wearing an all black attire, Ileana posed for the camera as she sipped on ice-cold water to beat the heat.

As soon as Ileana shared the pictures on Instagram, her fans and friends from the fraternity started showering her with love. Her friends Tamannah Bhatia, Athiya Shetty, Shibani Dandekar, Nargis Fakhri, Maria Goretti and others expressed their love for her by sharing red hearts and lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

Reacting to her baby bump photos, Shibani Akhtar wrote in the comment section: “Love you girl so happy for you.” Actors Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry dropped red heart emojis for the actor.

Last month, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child, without revealing any details. This is the first time that she has posted her full picture, featuring the baby bump.

The actress is spending time in her Goa home with her mother. A few days ago, she shared a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Life lately.”

20230513-120002