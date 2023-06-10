Actress Ileana D’Cruz on Saturday posted a hazy glimpse of her boyfriend and penned a heartfelt note saying that the mystery man has been her rock when she forgets to be kind to herself.

Ileana posted a black and white photo on Instagram, where the person has a long beard and moustache as he looked at Ileana.

Ileana captioned the post: “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessingaI didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you.”

“Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon – and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless…”

She added: “And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough..And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now – I think that’s enough.”

Talking about her man, she said: “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile.”

“Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore (nazar amulet, black heart and sparkles emojis).”

Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy in April. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child.

Earlier, several reports claimed that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

