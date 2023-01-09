IL&FS has completed Interim Distribution pay-out for Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL), an IL&FS Group company.

The Group has paid a total of Rs 1,273 crore, of which Rs 1,252 crore has been paid to the secured financial creditors, for RMGSL.

The total claims of secured financial creditors — including Canara Bank, Union Bank, Central Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and India International Finance Company Limited (UK) — in RMGSL was Rs 1,546 crore.

This distribution, thus, translates in a recovery of around 81 per cent to these secured financial creditors.

The four PSU banks have got over 75 per cent of the said RMGSL distribution payout.

IL&FS Board had approved this pay out in its board meeting held last month.

20230109-174404