Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday that he will be in Mumbai soon, adding that he is accompanied by 50 MLAs who have come of their own.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Shinde said, “We are with the Shiv Sena and I’ll be in Mumbai soon.”

Shinde added, “50 MLAs are here on their own. No MLA is suppressed here, and everyone is happy. The MLAs are with us at the Guwahati hotel.”

He also said that if the Shiv Sena in Mumbai claims that it is in touch with the MLAs present in Guwahati, it should reveal their names too.

“We are in Shiv Sena and will take the party ahead. We are taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva and there should be no doubt about this,” he said.

Shinde added: “Deepak Kesarkar is our spokesperson and he will give you the updates about our stand. We will let you know our further course of action.”

Meanwhile, rebel Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar also confirmed with the media that Shinde is expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari soon, adding that a floor test might take place this week only.

