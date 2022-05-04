ENTERTAINMENT

I’ll cast you in my next action film, Farah jokes with Sara Ali Khan

Choreographer-director Farah Khan took everyone by surprise when she said she would like to cast ‘Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan in her next film. She said this on an episode of ‘The Khatra Khatra Show.

It so happened that during a fun task on the show, Sara had to perform the hook steps of popular Hindi songs played by the hosts Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, but with a hilarious twist.

Upon being unable to recall the hook step of a Bollywood song, Sara got a kick from behind by a statue of her father, Saif Ali Khan. A wave of laughter ensued with the way she jumped on the floor after getting kicked, leaving Farah Khan visibly impressed. In a side-splitting reaction, Farah joked about casting Sara Ali Khan in her next action movie.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ presents a unique amalgamation of comedy and games as it takes viewers on a fun-filled ride. The show streams from Monday to Friday, at 7 pm on Voot and is broadcast at 11 pm on Colors from Monday to Friday.

