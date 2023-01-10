ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Ill-health caused by fatigue makes Shruti miss ‘Waltair Veerayya’ event

Shruti Haasan is gearing up for two big-ticket releases this week with ‘Waltair Veerayya’ starring Chiranjeevi and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ led by Balakrishna.

She could not, however, be a part of the ‘Waltair Veerayya’ pre-release launch. According to unit sources, Shruti could not make it to the event due to ill-health brought on by fatigue and exertion.

Shruti had a hectic 2022 and spent most of last year shooting for her various projects across industries.

According to sources close to her, Shruti hasn’t been 100 per cent fit since the Greece schedule of her International film ‘The Eye’, as it was a physically gruelling shoot and she was practically living out of a suitcase for more than four months because of back-to-back shoots.

Despite this, she ensured that she was back on sets to complete the shoot for her January releases so as to not hamper their release in any way.

Tollywood’s ‘Mega Star’ Chiranjeevi, who’s opposite Shruti in ‘Waltair Veerayya’, praised her for her professionalism as she completed the film’s shooting as per schedule despite being under the weather.

Fans of the actress were worried about her health after she put out a status on her social media accounts ruing the fact that she could not be part of the ‘Waltair Veeraaya’ event, but she assured them that with adequate rest and medication she will be back soon.

Apart from ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, Shruti’s 2023 releases includes ‘The Eye’ and ‘Salaar’.

20230110-155203

