INDIA

Illegal arms factory busted in Aligarh, 5 arrested

NewsWire
0
4

Haryana Police have arrested five persons, three from Gurugram and two from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, who were allegedly involved in manufacturing, selling and buying illegal weapons, the police said said on Wednesday.

A police team recovered three country-made pistols, one live cartridge, one Scooty and materials used in making illegal weapons from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Bansal, Uday, Mukesh Kumar alias Nikita, Ravi Kumar alias Dada, and Narender Sharma.

Mohit, Uday and Mukesh were arrested from Gurugram, while Ravi, who supplied the illegal weapons to the trio, was arrested from Aligarh on Mohit’s disclosure.

Ravi’s disclosure led the police to Narender, the gun manufacturing kingpin, who was running an illegal arms factory at his house in Aligarh.

“All the suspects were involved in illegal arms trade. A team from Sector-50 police station from Gurugram, with the help of Aligarh Police, raided the illegal arms factory running at Narender’s house and nabbed him,” said Nitish Aggarwal, DCP (East).

20230426-201603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We can’t just write off Bollywood, says ‘Minnal Murali’ maker Basil...

    Alka Yagnik: I would sing one line, look at my mom...

    435 IIM-B’lore students get placement offers

    Live performances are an ‘exhilarating experience’: Usha Uthup