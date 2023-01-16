INDIA

Illegal bar operating inside food cafe seized in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad Police and Excise Department, in a joint operation, seized an illegal bar operating here inside a food cafe.

The bar was operating without the required permission, and customers here were served liquor of foreign brands. Besides this, Russian girls were deputed as dancers at the bar.

According to the police, the bar was operating illegally inside Tasa restaurant in RDC Raj Nagar of Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar police station area.

The police and the excise team raided the restaurant and found that it has no license to operate the bar.

If sources are to be believed, bar operator Sanyam Kohli calls himself the treasurer of BJP Yuva Morcha city unit.

Photos of Sanyam Kohli along with several BJP leaders including MP and Union Minister of State V.K. Singh have also surfaced on social media.

According to the Excise Department, during the raid, the bar was serving liquor without a license. The department recovered several liquor bottles from the spot, following which a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered against the operator of the illegal bar, Sanyam Kohli, son of Shyam Lal.

