The unified security command in Manipur, in its first meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Monday decided that the bunkers erected by militants anywhere in the state have to be destroyed.

The Chief Minister said that the Army would lead the operation in destroying the illegal bunkers and would also be joined by other Central paramilitary forces.

After the unified security command meeting, Biren Singh, who holds the Home portfolio, said that additional paramilitary and state security forces would be deployed in the vulnerable areas.

The meeting has also decided to provide security to the farmers who would restart the farming in the cropping season, he told the media.

“Chaired a meeting of the Combined Headquarters (CHQ) in my office today to discuss important security matters related to the prevailing situation in Manipur. Certain key decisions have been taken to ensure that the violence is stopped immediately in the state, especially at the foothills along the valley. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the state government, Indian Army and the Para Military forces,” Singh later tweeted.

He said that for the agriculture purpose, the government has decided to give more security in five districts, including Kangpokpi and Churachandpur and adjoining areas.

In five districts — Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching — around 2,000 police personnel would be deployed additionally, the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government has decided to reopen the schools from Wednesday onwards from class 1 to 8. Classes from 9 to 12 would be started once the construction of prefabricated houses for the displaced people are completed and the displaced people taking shelters at different relief camps are relocated, he added.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s four day (May 29-June1) visit, it was decided to form a unified security command headed by retired IPS officer Kuldiep Singh.

After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, Singh, former Director General of the CRPF, was appointed as the Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government.

The Chief Minister said that more security posts would be set up at hilltops for better control of the prevailing situation and added that drone surveys would also be conducted round the clock, with a central monitoring headquarters to monitor the situation and for reinforcement, if necessary.

Asserting that there is information on people with possession of illegal arms roaming around at both hill and valley areas, he informed that a mass frisking would be started soon. As the law and order situation is improving, he further appealed to the public to return the snatched arms and ammunition, before legal actions is taken.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by other ministers, while talking to the media, also appreciated the role of the civil society organisations of different communities towards bringing peace and harmony in the state. He also appreciated the contribution of womenfolk towards saving the integrity of the state and towards restoring peace.

Biren Singh appreciated the decision to lift the blockade from the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2). Appealing to the public for further cooperation on the state government’s effort to restore peace and tranquillity in the State, he expressed the need to make a better state for the future generations.

