The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has identified several illegal encroachments in the area and is now planning to carry out a demolition drive soon.

“We have prepared a plan and will soon take action against the major illegal encroachments that come under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation,” South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said.

Suryan also said that the civic body never serves notice to people before taking action against illegal encroachments.

Sharing some of the areas that may in coming days see a demolition drive, the Mayor said there has been rapid illegal constructions on most of the government land in Okhla, Shaheen Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Sangam Vihar, Madanpur Khadar, Jasola Vihar etc.

Notably, a demolition drive was carried out by the North MC at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area on April 20 against illegal encroachments.

A number of shops, small booths and even the gate of a mosque in the area were demolished. The demolition drive was stopped midway after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain status quo.

As the demolition drive continued for an hour despite court’s order, the next day on April 21, an apex court bench said it will take a serious view of the demolition drive, which was carried out by the authorities even after the top court’s order was communicated to the NDMC Mayor.

