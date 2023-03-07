Delhi Police have arrested a 57-year-old man indulged in supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its peripherals, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said that they have also recovered 12 country-made pistols from the possession of the accused identified as Sherdin, a resident of Zakir Colony, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, said that specific inputs were received on March 3 that an illegal firearms supplier would come to supply illegal weapons near J Block, Mandir Marg, Saket.

Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Sherdin was apprehended.

“During cursory search, seven illegal weapons (country-made pistols ) were recovered from his possession. After completion of legal proceedings, the accused was arrested by Saket police station team,” said the DCP.

“Apart from this, five more illegal weapons were recovered from another member of the same syndicate at the instance of accused Sherdin. In this regard, a separate case was registered at Simbhawali police station in district Hapur, Uttar Pradesh,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Sherdin disclosed that he used to procure illegal weapons from UP and supply them in Delhi-NCR.

“He revealed that he opted for this profession to make easy and handsome money. He used a Scooty for supply of firearms,” said the DCP, adding that Sherdin is found previously involved in four criminal cases registered in UP.

“His further criminal history is also being verified from concerned police station Meerut,” the DCP added.

