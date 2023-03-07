INDIA

Illegal firearms supplier held in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested a 57-year-old man indulged in supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its peripherals, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said that they have also recovered 12 country-made pistols from the possession of the accused identified as Sherdin, a resident of Zakir Colony, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, said that specific inputs were received on March 3 that an illegal firearms supplier would come to supply illegal weapons near J Block, Mandir Marg, Saket.

Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Sherdin was apprehended.

“During cursory search, seven illegal weapons (country-made pistols ) were recovered from his possession. After completion of legal proceedings, the accused was arrested by Saket police station team,” said the DCP.

“Apart from this, five more illegal weapons were recovered from another member of the same syndicate at the instance of accused Sherdin. In this regard, a separate case was registered at Simbhawali police station in district Hapur, Uttar Pradesh,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Sherdin disclosed that he used to procure illegal weapons from UP and supply them in Delhi-NCR.

“He revealed that he opted for this profession to make easy and handsome money. He used a Scooty for supply of firearms,” said the DCP, adding that Sherdin is found previously involved in four criminal cases registered in UP.

“His further criminal history is also being verified from concerned police station Meerut,” the DCP added.

20230307-200803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Textbook politics: Fresh row erupts in K’taka over description of Basavanna

    Miller reveals he was nervous initially and Pandya told him to...

    2022 CWG, Table Tennis: CoA TTFI requests SAI’s concurrence on selection...

    Shivani Mukesh Kothari joins cast of ‘Maddam Sir’