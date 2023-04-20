HEALTHINDIA

Illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 4 held

A joint team of Haryana Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and Health Department on Thursday raided a hospital which was functioning illegally in Gurugram’s Bajghera village.

The hospital ‘Anand’ was being run by four persons, and has 13 beds, an operation theatre, general ward, a private room, a lab, medicines and an emergency room.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Inderjeet Yadav said, the CM Flying Squad received a tip-off that a private hospital was being run illegally in the village. The squad, along with the officials of the Health Department, conducted the raid.

“At the hospital, Rambir, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh; Vikas Bhardwaj, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Nandkishor, a resident of Delhi, and Mantu Kumar Pandey a resident of Jharkhand were found treating patients. When demanded, they could not produce any legal documents related to the registration and permission to run the hospital, lab, operation theatre and medical store,” said the DSP.

Power theft was also found during the raid by the discom department team on the illegal hospital.

“Necessary action will be taken against the illegal hospital by the Electricity Department,” he said.

Following the CM Flying Squad’s complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Bajghera police station.

