Illegal house of drug peddler razed in Haryana

In a crackdown against people involved in drug trade, Haryana Police have demolished an illegal house built by a drug peddler on panchayat land in Sirsa district.

Sharing the information here on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said a joint team of police and civil administration demolished the illegal construction raised by drug peddler Nirmal Singh, a resident of Ganga village in Sirsa, by rolling bulldozers on the premises.

Nirmal had built a house on illegally occupying about 200 yards of panchayati land, which was demolished with the help of local administration.

He informed three cases were registered against him in the Sadar Dabwali police station under the NDPS Act, while one case under the Excise Act.

Apart, a case under NDPS Act is also registered against him at the Gidderbaha police station of Punjab. Presently, he is lodged in District Jail Sirsa.

Police are taking stern action against miscreants and drug traffickers and in the last few days several properties acquired through ill-gotten means by such elements have been demolished. Such action on drug peddlers and other miscreants will continue in future also, he added.

20221028-150804

