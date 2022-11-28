The Delhi Commission for Women with the help of the Excise Department, Delhi Government has busted a racket of illegal liquor and drugs in Jasola.

The commission received a complaint from the residents that illegal liquor and drugs are being sold openly in their area. The residents complained of facing tremendous problems due to the rampant sale of illegal liquor and drugs, and that the women and girls in their area feel particularly unsafe due to the same.

As per the complaint, the business used to continue throughout the night and people under the influence of alcohol and drugs created nuisance and indulged in crimes. Taking cognisance of the complaint, DCW Member Firdos Khan issued a notice to Delhi Police and Excise Department, Delhi Government.

Subsequently, the Delhi Excise Department conducted a raid in the area by the EIB team of the Excise Department and a woman was found selling illegal liquor. Eight boxes of ‘Bada Santra desi’ (country liquor) to be sold in Haryana only were also recovered from her possession. In this regard, an FIR u/s 33 of Delhi Excise Act was registered at PS Sarita Vihar and the woman was arrested.

Further, the Excise Department, Delhi Government directed the local police station and the EIB team to maintain regular vigil in the area. Commenting on this, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, “We receive many complaints regarding open sale of illegal liquor and drugs from various areas of Delhi. Many such rackets have been busted due to the intervention of the Commission. Delhi Police and Excise department should keep a strict vigil to stop the sale of illegal liquor and drugs in Delhi. Further, a huge racket is ongoing through which illegal liquor for sale in Haryana only is transported across the border. This should be stopped immediately”.

Maliwal said that the women and girls especially those living in jhuggis and resettlement colonies are rendered extremely unsafe due to the open sale of illegal liquor and drugs. The commission is taking action on this issue and request people to be vigilant and report such crimes to Delhi Police and DCW.

