INDIA

Illegal loudspeakers in UP to be removed

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that illegal loudspeakers will be removed from all religious places across the state.

Loudspeakers flouting the noise limit standards will also be removed.

According to an official spokesman, all police stations have been instructed to make a list of all such places and send their reports to the home department by April 30.

The divisional commissioners from every district will send the reports.

All illegal loudspeakers will be removed after discussions with religious leaders.

The directives come days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that loudspeakers can be used at religious places with permission but the sound must not come out of the premises.

He further said that no new permits will be issued for loudspeakers.

20220426-125402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Committed to Assam, tea company rejects terror threats

    Cold day in Delhi, minimum temp at 8 degrees Celsius (Ld)

    Work starts on 1.4-km Trilokpuri stretch of Delhi Metro Pink Line

    Taj city gets relief from Covid-19