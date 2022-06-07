INDIA

Illegal massage parlour sealed in Goa

In a clear message to illegal massage parlours operating in the coastal state, the Goa government on Tuesday sealed the premises of one such parlour at Anjuna in north Goa.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi told IANS that in continuation with the raid conducted on the illegal spa at Anjuna on Monday, the north Goa District Magistrate had ordered to seal the premises and accordingly the action has been taken.

“We had forwarded a report to the District Magistrate, based on which the District Magistrate Mamu Hage has ordered sealing of the premises,” Dalvi said.

The Goa Police launched a crackdown on illegal massage parlours operating in the state from Monday, following the order from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to crackdown on illegal massage parlours.

Sawant had said that Police Inspectors of respective areas will be held responsible if illegal activities are found taking place in the name of massage.

Sources informed that those into illegal trade have temporarily stopped their activities, following the action by authorities.

