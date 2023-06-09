INDIA

Illegal mining case: ED raids 27 locations in Bihar & Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it recently carried out search operations at 27 locations linked to Broadson Commodities Pvt Ltd and Aditya Multicom Private limited directors, Chartered Accountants and other associates in Patna (Bihar), Jharkhand’s Dhanbad and Hazaribagh, and Kolkata (West Bengal) in illegal mining case.

The ED initiated the PMLA investigation based on various FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against the companies and their directors.

FIRs were registered based on complaints from the Mining Department of Bihar against Broadson Commodities Pvt Ltd and Aditya Multicom Private limited and their directors for illegal sand mining and its sale without using the departmental pre-paid transportation E-Challan, issued by the Mining Authority, Bihar thus causing huge revenue loss of Rs. 250 crore to the government exchequer.

The search operation resulted in the discovery of cash, incriminating documents, sale deeds of properties purchased, FDRs in the name of companies and their directors.

The cash of Rs 1.5 crore and property documents worth Rs 11 crore have been seized, FDRs worth Rs 6 crore and 60 bank accounts have been freezed. Other incriminating physical and digital material found during the search have also been seized for further examination.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

20230609-124403

