Illegal parking lot busted in Gurugram, 4 held

Four persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly running an illegal parking lot at the upscale DLF Phase-2 Rapid Metro Station in Gurugram.

The accused were allegedly extorting money from cars and two-wheelers to park their vehicles at public place.

According to the officials, a joint team of the Chief Minister Flying Squad and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) zone-3, conducted a raid on the illegal parking lot which was running without permission from the MCG at DLF Phase-2 Rapid Metro for about 3 years.

The team arrested four men, Krishan Kumar, Rajkumar Jha, Bharat Singh and Navlesh Kumar.

The contractors of this fake illegal parking lot have been identified as Briju Yadav and Rajan, a resident of Bihar who is yet to be nabbed.

The men used to extort parking charges of Rs 50 from two-wheelers and Rs 100 from four-wheelers via UPI and Park Plus App.

The team have also recovered 2 Paytm scanner, rolls of parking slips and Rs 2,150 from the spot.

“The men used to run the parking lot even if they did not have any contract for the purpose from the MCG. They were extorting money from cars and two-wheeler drivers. We are investigating the case,” Harish, an official of the CM flying squad, said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) against the criminals at the DLF phase-2 police station.

