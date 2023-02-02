INDIA

Illegally built shopping complex of Hurriyat leader demolished in J&K

The authorities on Thursday demolished the shopping complex of a separatist Hurriyat Conference leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said the authorities demolished the illegally built shopping complex of a senior Hurriyat Conference leader, Qazi Yasir.

“The shopping complex was built illegally on state land by Qazi Yasir. The complex has been demolished and the shops in the complex have been sealed,” officials said.

The authorities on Wednesday retrieved 40 Kanals of prime state land in Srinagar which was encroached upon by the owners of Nedous Hotel on the Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar.

