ILO welcomes G20 commitment in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Geneva, March 27 (IANS) The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, has welcomed the commitment of the G20 leaders as an important first step in constructing a truly global response to the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The G20’s strong and clear commitment to do whatever it takes to overcome the intertwined health, social and economic impacts of the pandemic is a very welcome first step. Their decision to spare no efforts to protect people, jobs, incomes and enterprises is extremely important,” Ryder said on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Ryder joined the G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on COVID-19 via video link, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia.

“This is the time for global solidarity, especially with the most vulnerable people in societies, and with the emerging and developing world. We must also offer our full support to the health workers who are in the front lines of the medical response,” he added.

Ryder also stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a global economic crisis that could easily become a global recession, and called for specific measures to support workers, jobs and incomes.

These measures include extending social protection, supporting employment retention, and financial and tax relief, including for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

–IANS

pgh/