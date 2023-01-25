SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders-Gulf Giants match abandoned due to rain

NewsWire
0
0

Rain played spoilsport in a match between Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday as the 16th game of the ongoing ILT20 was abandoned, here.

The match was called off after officials waited till 20:30 hrs (UAE time) to determine whether the pitch would be playable after the heavy downpour. As a result, both teams shared one point each.

Gulf Giants, who were in second place with eight points from five matches, moved to the top slot with the single point from their sixth match replacing Desert Vipers who were at the top with eight points from five matches.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who had lost all their previous five matches, earned their first point today but they remain at the bottom of the table.

Gulf Giants had come into this match after losing to Sharjah Warriors in their last match. Sharjah’s medium pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, through a five-wicket spell, had bowled out Gulf Giants for 130 while chasing a target of 152.

“It’s really unfortunate. We were really looking forward to this game. We wanted to get out there and play. We also wanted the two points. But these things are out of our control and we have to accept the situation. We will now focus on the game ahead of us,” said Gulf Giants head coach Andy Flower after the match got abandoned.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, in their last match against MI Emirates, looked like recording their first win, but Andre Russell, who bowled the last over, failed to defend the 20 runs needed to win the match.

“It’s good to have a point. Hopefully, this could be the turning point for us. We have to take it step by step and see how the next game pans out for us,” said Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain Sunil Narine.

20230125-234601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All-rounder Ashmini Munisar to lead West Indies in inaugural ICC Women’s...

    Ready to put our hearts, souls out there as a team:...

    Viacom18 Sports announces seven-year partnership with Cricket South Africa

    Steve Smith joins Delhi Capitals squad in Mumbai