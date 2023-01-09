The Desert Vipers on Monday officially revealed their jersey and match kit for the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) and made waves at Soul Beach in Dubai as captain Colin Munro rode in from the sea on a boat wearing the new team match kit.

Colin was joined on the beach by fast bowler Tymal Mills in the training kit and UAE all-rounder Ali Naseer in the team’s fan jersey, and the trio then showed off the complete Desert Vipers look for the inaugural season of the DP World ILT20.

Desert Vipers captain Colin Munro explained why the predominantly red Desert Vipers kit was right for him: “Yes, it is very exciting, and my Mrs always said red was my colour, so it is obviously one to look forward to.

“It is really good to be here and to meet the whole squad. There are a few missing, they will be coming in later tonight and tomorrow,” Munro added.

When asked about his role as captain, Munro was quietly confident. He said: “I am very relaxed about it (captaincy) when you look at the management and coaching support staff (in the Desert Vipers) as there is so much experience there.

“We have captains right the way through our experienced line-up as well, and I will be leaning on them too. I will be leaning on Bilbo (Sam Billings), and we have already had chats about our squad, and we are both looking forward to it. The only thing extra I am going to have to do on game day is toss a coin,” he added.

Munro admitted that the Desert Vipers squad was a very well-curated set of players. “I think we have got class the whole way down,” he said.

“It is going to be tough to leave some of those players out, but you have got to manage your squads as best as we can. If we can create a good environment where guys want to be a part of the squad, even if they are not playing and they are still giving their best at games and training, that is all I can ask for,” he added.

When asked if the team had what it takes to win the inaugural DP World ILT20 the Desert Vipers captain was emphatic: “Absolutely (we can win it). I think all teams have good squads, but we have a lot of players who we can call upon in terms of our bowling, batting, and different strengths.

“But that is on paper. It is great to have a great team on paper, but cricket is won on the field so if we can start off the tournament well and get a bit of momentum at the right time, then hopefully we can go all the way.”

The jersey and kit put on display the names of major brands who have chosen to back the Desert Vipers on their maiden cricketing voyage.

Desert Vipers CEO Phil Oliver said, “We could not be prouder of the cricket team and coaching staff we have put together for this tournament, but we would not be able to achieve our goals or fulfil our potential without our commercial partners. They are vital to our success, and the team and I would like to thank our sponsors for

collaborating with us and placing their trust in us. We are confident the Desert Vipers will put their best foot forward in this first season of the DP World ILT20.”

When asked about the colours of the jersey and kit the CEO said it perfectly reflected the team’s goals and motto: “We think it is bold, vibrant and that is what the Desert Vipers are going to be in this tournament and have a bit of bite as well. The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out.

