The Gulf Giants etched their name in history after becoming the first-ever DP World International League T20 champion.

The Giants defeated Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The grand finale was graced by former England captain Mike Gatting and former Australia cricketer and coach Justin Langer. Gatting, who is also the Chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee, spoke about the level of cricket in the ILT20.

“The cricket is always good here in Dubai and it’s always nice to be here in the city. I’ve been to the Dubai International Stadium once or twice and the stadium always keeps improving. The ground looked lovely during the final. The UAE has always produced some really good players. It doesn’t surprise me that the DP World ILT20 has gone well. And cricket of very high merit was played in the UAE.”

Gatting also said that the numerous franchise T20 tournaments are great for cricket lovers, “There are some fantastic T20 players all around the world. And it’s interesting to see how the tournaments are springing up all around the globe. This is great for the cricket lover. It’s great to see families and kids at the T20 tournaments.”

Speaking about the ILT20, Langer said, “I have worn all caps in cricket. I was a player then I became a coach, and now I am a broadcaster. I am also working with the MCC World Cricket committee. I’ve seen all the different perspectives in cricket. Anywhere we see entertaining cricket and players getting an opportunity to showcase their skills and talent is nothing but positive.”

The former coach also reminisced Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 victory in Dubai, “It’s always a great place to come and play cricket or come and watch cricket. It’s a magnificent stadium. We won the T20 World Cup when I was here last time. So, I’ve great memories here.”

