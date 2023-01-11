SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

ILT20: Gulf Giants’ coach Andy Flower banking on powerful batters, talented wrist spinners

Gulf Giants’ head coach Andy Flower shared his thoughts ahead of the DP World International T20 League, saying that he is quite pleased with the bunch of players at his disposal and is quietly optimistic.

Gulf Giants squad comprises stalwarts such as James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chriss Lynn, David Wiese and Liam Dawson. Giants open their campaign on January 15, when they take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“Obviously we are happy with the squad composition right now as this is the squad we have put together. I feel like we have all our bases covered and we also have a great leader in James Vince, who I have worked with in the past,” Flower said.

He further noted that the batting unit looks robust and laden with power hitters. “We have very exciting talent, Chris Lynn at the moment has been looking very good in the recent Big Bash. We also have power in the middle in the form of Hetmyer, Wiese and Overton.”

The IT20 League will kick off on January 13. The six-team franchise competition boasts off high calibre players from around the world.

Historically, wrist spinners have excelled in the UAE due to the large boundaries in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the head coach is hopeful that the trend continues, especially in favour of his team.

“We’ve got two wrist spinners, and I’m looking forward to watching how they bowl, as they have an element of mystery to them,” he said.

Flower also spoke about how the ILT20 is a great platform not only for international players but also for players from UAE.

“I am also very excited to see how the players from UAE perform, not only in Adani’s Gulf Giants but also across all teams. Ayan Afzal Khan is a promising all-rounder and this is a good opportunity for young players like him to challenge themselves.”

Gulf Giants squad: James Vince (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa.

