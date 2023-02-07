Ahead of their Qualifier encounter with Gulf Giants on Wednesday, Desert Vipers’ captain Colin Munro praised all-rounder Tom Curran and batter Alex Hales for their tremendous form in the inaugural season of DP World ILt20.

He however said they were not totally dependent on Hales and others have stepped up to make their contribution.

Hales is the top scorer in the ILt20 with 465 runs from nine matches, hitting one hundred and four fifties.

Munro shared his thoughts on Hales’ tremendous form and how important he has been for the side and whether he can be the game-changer in the playoffs in an exclusive media interaction session:

“Yeah, I think he’s always been amazing. But the good thing is that we just haven’t relied on Alex. He has been scoring too heavily up front and then went through a couple of lean patches in games and then came out, and that’s a month since the last game, so we’ve still been winning with him, like getting runs for other players who have been stepping up and scoring lots — like (Sherfane) Rutherford, and (Sam) Billings,” he said.

“So, guys have stepped up in different areas of the game. So, I love when he bangs a 100 because then when he goes for a 100 and scores it quickly, nine times out of 10, the time that he scores 100, we will go on and win the game. But we’ve got so much depth in our squad that we can hopefully rely on our top seven batters to get us over on the game ahead,”

Munro also shared his thoughts on the importance of Englishman Tom Curran as an all-rounder for the side: Curran has scored 108 runs and taken seven wickets in nine matches so far.

“Yeah, Curran has been amazing. I think, his batting has really gone from strength to strength over the last 12 to 18 months and with his experience with the ball and energy on the field that he has now, he’s an ultimate competitor; he wants to win all the time, which is great. “So, having a player like him that has energy and experience makes it easy for me and my life as a captain,” said Munro.

