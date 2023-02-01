Desert Vipers’ all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is now the recipient of the White Belt in the DP World ILT20 after a fantastic spell bagging three wickets in their previous match.

The Dessert Vipers displayed their all-round strength and registered an emphatic six-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors in the 23rd match of the ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga bagged three wickets in his last match against Sharjah Warriors becoming the new holder of the White belt. The splendid bowling show by their ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took them a 22-run win over Sharjah Warriors in the 23rd match of the DP World ILT20. Hasaranga also won the Player of the Match award, DP World Smart Deliver of the Day and also the Buzzmaker of the match awards as well.

Hasaranga, who now has 10 wickets in all, was excited about getting the White Belt.

“First and foremost, I am ecstatic about my victory and the fact that everything is going so well for me. My back is much better now than it was when I last played. The pitch here is really going well for me as well. I am really happy holding the belt,” Hasaranga said after winning the White belt.

Desert Vipers play Dubai Capitals on Thursday. Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of DP World ILT20 on Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai, and on the digital platform Zee5.

