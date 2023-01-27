UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique, who is playing for Sharjah Warriors in the ongoing ILT20, has said that he has looked to make batting difficult for MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard and managed to get him out a few times as well.

Siddique is currently the second highest wicket-taker in the competition with nine scalps. Apart from him, other UAE pacer Akif Raja has also impressed the cricket fans with his fantastic performances at the inaugural edition of International League T20.

“There are so many superstars in this tournament. The DP World ILT20 is a big opportunity to learn something different. Pollard is a T20 legend and I have got him out a few times. I have always looked to make batting difficult for him whenever I bowled against him,” said Siddique.

The fast bowler, who produced his best bowling figures of two for four in the tournament against Dubai Capitals in Sharjah on Thursday, also spoke about learning from his team-mates.

“Naveen-ul-Haq and Chris Woakes have shared their experience with me. They have also shared tips with me and have spoken to me about how to bowl in difficult situations. The captain and the coaching staff have shown trust in my abilities and given me the big opportunity of being a frontline bowler for the Warriors,” he said.

Meanwhile, pacer Akif Raja, who has picked up six wickets in six matches in the ILT20 expressed that he is enjoying the tournament.

“The tournament is going great for me. I am enjoying it a lot. It feels really great to dismiss good batters. I always try to get good batters out. I can help my team win if I can get the good batters out,” he said.

Raja, who produced his best performance of two for 20 against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai on January 13, spoke about the experience of bowling during the winter in the UAE.

“The ball swings a lot during the winter months in the UAE. And you’ll get wickets if you bowl stump to stump. I try to bring the batter forward and try to get him out caught behind or LBW. I consider myself a wicket-taking bowler. And our coach has given me the freedom to go for wickets,” the pacer said.

