SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

NewsWire
0
0

MI Emirates displayed their all-round strength and registered an emphatic six-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors in the sixth match of the ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here.

The former South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir who is now the White belt holder, had bagged three wickets in his last match against Sharjah Warriors, was introduced in the eight over and he gave away just five runs. He also won the DP World Smart delivery of the day to Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

After winning the White belt, he said, “I have said many times before, I just have a huge respect for the game,” Tahir said post their win after being handed the white belt which is given to the leading bowler in the ILT20.

“For my son and my family, I want to show it is never too late. I just respect the game and want to play in a good manner.”

20230118-140802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taniyaa Bhatia claims robbery of belongings in London; slams ECB over...

    Buttler flattered to be retained by Royals; says these are exciting...

    BBL side Melbourne Stars get charismatic Australia spinner Zampa for two...

    3rd Test: Rehan Ahmed’s 5-48 stumps Pakistan, England need 55 runs...