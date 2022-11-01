International T20 League (ILT20) on Tuesday announced that the UAE based players’ registration is now open for those interested in putting their names forward for consideration to participate in the inaugural league.

“Players who are based, and are currently playing in the UAE are invited to register their interest by visiting the League’s newly launched website. Through the registration portal, interested players are strongly encouraged to review the selection criteria which strictly adheres to Emirates Cricket playing and ICC residency guidelines,” the organisers said in a release on Tuesday.

In following one of the League’s unpinning values, and commitment to nurturing the talents of UAE-domiciled players, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board said; “League management are extremely pleased to to open the registration portal, which can be found on the now-live ILT20 website, to our expansive UAE-player-pool, and we welcome their interest to compete in the inaugural edition of the League.”

