Some of the biggest cricketing superstars got a feel of the phenomenal city of Dubai through an exotic yacht ride across the Dubai Marina in the lead-up to the exciting opening ceremony of the DP World International League T20.

Two players from each of the six franchises had a meet and greet with the ILT20 trophy ahead of the month-long competition.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Ali Khan and Paul Stirling, Desert Vipers’ Tom Curran and Ruben Trumpelmann, Dubai Capitals’ Joe Root and Robin Uthappa, Gulf Giants’ Shimron Hetmyer and Tom Banton, MI Emirates’ Will Smeed and Imran Tahir, and Sharjah Warriors’ Naveen-ul-Haq and Chris Woakes visited the iconic spots in the city — Ain Dubai and Atlantis, The Palm and posed for pictures with the scenic Dubai skyline at the background.

The ILT20 will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will be the leading acts during the glittering event, with ‘Champion’ DJ Bravo also set to put up a star performance on the night.

The Dubai Capitals will face off against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the opening match of the season.

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

