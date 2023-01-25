SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

ILT20: Pollard congratulated me for my innings against MI Emirates, reveals Dubai Capitals’ captain Powell

NewsWire
0
0

The Dubai Capitals roared back to form with a 16-run victory over MI Emirates at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in the ongoing ILT20, with skipper Rovman Powell playing a crucial role in the game.

Powell led from the front with a magnificent innings of 97 runs off 41 runs to help his side post a mammoth total of 222/3. Thereafter, the Dubai Capitals bowlers restricted the MI Emirates to 206/5 in their 20 overs.

“I am very elated for the guys. Three defeats on the trot weren’t good and I asked the guys to improve in all three departments of the game and they did that against MI Emirates,” said Powell about his team’s performance.  

The skipper is currently the joint-highest six-hitter with 17 sixes in the tournament. Asked about the same, the aggressive batter said, “I feel very good about being one of the leading six hitters in the tournament. It was good to get some runs and get some sixes under my belt.”

Powell also spoke about the conversation he had with MI Emirates’ Captain Kieron Pollard after his splendid innings.  

“Pollard is always in my ear. He was just congratulating me and telling me that I played a fantastic innings,” he said.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravi Bopara has urged the Dubai Capitals fans to travel to the stadium to show their support for the team ahead of tean match against Sharjah Warriors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. 

“It’ll be great to have your support at the stadium. We’ve just hit some form. We amassed the highest total in the competition in our last game. We’ve got big six hitters in our team and it’s going to be a lot of fun. So please come down to the stadium to support us and help us win,” said Bopara.

20230125-211002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC to identify Delhi-based fixing kingpin

    IANS IPL Turning Point: Dube-Uthappa show seals season’s first victory for...

    WBBL: Dottin’s all-round show leads Adelaide Strikers to maiden title

    Exceptional Pant will be a big miss for India during Australia...