SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

ILT20: Virat is definitely the one, he is somebody else as a player, says Sharjah Warriors captain Moeen Ali

NewsWire
0
0

Sharjah Warriors skipper Moeen Ali has picked Virat Kohli as his favourite Indian cricketer and said the former India captain is one with whom he would like to spend time.

Speaking exclusively on Zee Network ahead of the MI Emirates v Sharjah Warriors match in DP World ILT20, Moeen Ali said, “I really admire Virat Kohli. He is definitely the one, he is somebody else as a player. He is the one you want to play with, spend time with him. He is very unique, I’ve not met anybody else like him in terms of his personality. Cricket-wise there are so many great players, but as a person, I really love Virat’s company. MS Dhoni is very inspiring.”

Moeen Ali, the England white-ball specialist, also explained why Indian fans should support Sharjah Warriors in the DP World ILT20, “We are the underdogs like I said, there are no superstars in our team but we have the fight and we can show that spirit and Indian fans will enjoy watching us play and see the underdogs win!”

Meanwhile, MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard said the first match is crucial for all teams and whoever will hit the ground running, will win the first game.

Speaking exclusively on Zee Network ahead of the first clash of DP World ILT20 against Sharjah Warriors, Moeen Ali said, “As a team, you want to try to integrate as quickly as possible. Whoever hits the ground running first, tends to get through that first game.

“For us, it’s the cohesion and cooperation with each other and we feel sometimes a bit difficult but sometimes because guys are anxious to start the tournament especially when you haven’t been in the nets you want to get going. It can work in your favour, it can work against you. But again, it is what it is, you have to play to get one win, you will start some momentum, and then you lose, you start again,” said Pollard.

20230113-160805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Warne was watching cricket, had not been drinking: Manager

    IPL Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians spend big on buying Tim David,...

    IPL 2022: My aim is to hit as many boundaries as...

    I think Australia are capable of winning the T20 World Cup:...