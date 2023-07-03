Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who is best known for her roles in serials such as ‘Begurassai’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is all set to star in upcoming romance drama ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’.

Essaying the character of Aradhana Sahni, the actress drew parallels between her actual self and her character, saying that she is a lot like her in real life.

The actress said: “As an actor, forming a connection with your audience is imperative and I try my best to pick roles that can strike a chord with them. I was immediately drawn to my character Aradhana, as I am a lot like her in real life”.

“I am looking forward to portraying this optimistic yet strong-headed character as I embark on this new journey with ‘Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka’,” she added.

Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, ‘Barsatein’ is a love story which explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh and Aradhana, who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

Balancing out ambition and love, the two are drawn in a spiral where against their better judgement, two individuals fall for each other finding themselves entwined by threads of destiny.

Speaking on her excitement to be a part of ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’, Shivangi said: “One thing that stood out for me when I heard the story of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka was its refreshing and relatable take on love stories. Despite all the warnings, many of us have fallen for elusive men and eventually have our hearts broken”.

“And this show puts the spotlight on that very emotion of romance and heartbreak, woven together with an appealing love story of the drastically opposing individuals – Reyansh and Aradhana,” she added.

‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television.

2023070333395