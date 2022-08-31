ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

I’m always there when you need me, Mahesh Babu to son on b’day

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have both penned heartfelt messages to their son Gautham, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, actor Mahesh Babu, who is known to be extremely fond of his children, wrote: “Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can’t wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase!”

The actor also wrote: “Remember… I’m always there when you need me! Love you my son, more than you can imagine.”

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, too, wished her son on social media.

Posting a picture of herself with her son on Instagram, she wrote: “To my dearest son, never forget how much I love you!! As you grow older, you will face many challenges…just do your best!!”

“Life isn’t just about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s all about learning how to dance in the rain! Find something to be grateful for each day. Live, laugh, love… chase your dreams. Remember to be awesome. I’m always with you. Happy birthday my Jibil. Love you more than you know.”

20220831-172403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rubina Dilaik misses Abhinav Shukla who is in SA shooting ‘Khatron...

    Adah Sharma: Picked up the flute a few months back

    Ethan Hawke directs CNN Plus doc on JoAnn Woodward, Paul Newman

    Salman Khan seen pulling Asim Riaz’s leg in ‘Bigg Boss 15’...