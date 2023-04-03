INDIA

‘I’m Amritpal, don’t oppose Khalistanis on social media’, Sikh BJP leader gets threat call

Delhi BJP leader Impreet Singh Bakshi alleged on Monday that he received a call from a Khalistani operative who claimed to be fugitive Khalistani radical preacher Amritpal Singh Singh and threatened him for opposing them on social media for attacking Indian embassies in the US, the UK and Canada.

Bakshi has filed a case in this connection at the Lajpat Nagar police station.

The Sikh leader had tweeted against Khalistani operatives, stating that Indian Sikhs will always be with India.

“I feel those tweets didn’t go down well with the separatist elements, as I do not subscribe to their agendas. I got a threatening phone call from an international number (+1-412-557-8773). The caller identified himself as Amritpal Singh and then started threatening me,” Bakshi said.

Bakshi has alleged in the complaint that ‘Amritpal Singh’ asked him to stay away from anti-Khalistani activities or they would kill him.

“He threatened me that my act was against them and being a traitor of Sikhs will cost me dearly. Considering that I am a Sikh who is constantly raising his voice against anti-national Khalistani elements in various fora, I request that adequate protection be given to me,” Bakshi wrote in his complaint.

The police are looking into the matter after recording Bakshi’s statement.

