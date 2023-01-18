SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

I’m completely in favour of Mankading, it’s in the Law: Arjun Tendulkar

NewsWire
0
0

Goa all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar conveyed his support for Mankading, saying, “I disagree with the people who say it’s against the spirit of the game”.

“I’m completely in favour of Mankading. It’s in the Law. For the people who say it’s against the spirit of the game, I disagree.” Arjun told CricketNext.

“I personally won’t do it because I can’t stop and remove the bails in my run up. It’s too much effort and I won’t waste my energy in it but if someone does it, I’m in favour of it.”

Currently, Arjun is playing against Services in the Ranji Trophy, where he has done his bit with the ball in the first innings after picking up two wickets with a brilliant economy rate of 2.10.

Recently, during the first match in Guwahati India pacer Mohammad Shami had attempted to run out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who was batting at 98, but skipper Rohit Sharma intervened and withdrew the appeal, citing this was not the way that they had planned to dismiss Shanaka.

20230118-111204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashwin has mastered art of being economical; complements someone like Chahal:...

    Squads for Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy announced

    England and CSK star Moeen Ali gets OBE; says open to...

    Sydney Sixers’ third request to get Steve Smith for BBL final...