the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit back at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for his ‘madman’ jibe and said that he is working for the people, not for himself.

“Yes, I am mad because I did not loot people’s money, nor did I patronise drug peddlers. Neither have I sought share in industrial units coming to the state, nor have I promoted mafia culture. I have not indulged in sinister moves aimed at derailing the state,” the Chief Minister said.

In a purported video, Sukhbir Badal could be heard saying, “(Surjit Singh) Barnala Sahab remained (CM) for two-and-a-half years, (Parkash Singh) Badal Sahab remained CM for 20 years, Amarinder Singh remained CM for 10 years, Beant Singh for five years, and now, who is ‘pagal jiha’ (like a madman) has completed one year.”

The Chief Minister said that everyone knows the dubious character of Sukhbir Badal, his family and about their sins against the state and its people.

Mann said he “feels pity for Sukhbir, who has studied in other states and abroad, but is not even well aware of the topography and history of the state”.

He also said that the limited knowledge of Sukhbir Badal can be well judged from the fact that he doesn’t even know the names of all the Chief Ministers who have served Punjab.

The Chief Minister said while he has dedicated his life for the people of the state, these leaders have made tireless efforts only for the sake of their family and have promoted their progeny at the cost of the state.

Mann also said that he is making sincere efforts to put the state back on a trajectory of high growth.

