‘Pacific Rim’ star Idris Elba might have delivered a number of hit films, but the role he gets asked about the most is one he never played.

The actor finally opened up on being faced with a barrage of questions about him taking over the reins as James Bond. Elba is not keen on stepping into the shows of the charming agent, reports Deadline.

“I’m not gonna lie,” he said in the most recent episode of ‘The Shop’ podcast, quoted by Deadline. “Every corner of the world I go — and I’m talking about different cultures — they always go: ‘Bond’!” Elba said, pointing his finger in imitation of a fan.

Elba, despite years of queries, is still willing to address speculation about the role. “It is not a goal for my career,” the actor said bluntly. “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”

Deadline further quoted him saying during the podcast: “And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, ‘Should I?,’ ‘Do I?,’ ‘Will I?,’ it is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes,” he added, before speculating that even just the discussion is a good thing.

20220908-160601