ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

I’m not that guy: Idris Elba finally opens up on playing James Bond

NewsWire
0
0

‘Pacific Rim’ star Idris Elba might have delivered a number of hit films, but the role he gets asked about the most is one he never played.

The actor finally opened up on being faced with a barrage of questions about him taking over the reins as James Bond. Elba is not keen on stepping into the shows of the charming agent, reports Deadline.

“I’m not gonna lie,” he said in the most recent episode of ‘The Shop’ podcast, quoted by Deadline. “Every corner of the world I go — and I’m talking about different cultures — they always go: ‘Bond’!” Elba said, pointing his finger in imitation of a fan.

Elba, despite years of queries, is still willing to address speculation about the role. “It is not a goal for my career,” the actor said bluntly. “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”

Deadline further quoted him saying during the podcast: “And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, ‘Should I?,’ ‘Do I?,’ ‘Will I?,’ it is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes,” he added, before speculating that even just the discussion is a good thing.

20220908-160601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US theatres from regal to indies will play 2014 Ukrainian film...

    Idris Elba ‘would love to work’ with ‘incredible’ actor Leonardo DiCaprio

    ‘Back the f*** off’: Tom Hanks yells at fans after they...

    When Chrissy Teigen offended Katy Perry