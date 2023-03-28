WORLD

‘I’m planning to die’: Nashville female shooter wrote to friend on Instagram

NewsWire
0
0

The female shooter who killed 6 people, including 3 children, at a Nashville Christian elementary school, had sent her final, chilling message to her friend on Instagram, saying: “I’m planning to die today”.

Mass shooter Audrey Hale, 28, who was shot dead by cops, sent a friend a “suicide note” minutes before slaughtering three children and three adults at the school on Monday.

She messaged Averianna Patton, her former middle school basketball teammate, on Instagram before perpetrating the massacre, reports NewsChannel 5.

“This is my last goodbye. I love youa See you again in another life,” posted Hale who has been identified as a transgender.

“You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die,” Hale continued.

“So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note. I’m planning to die today,” Hale added, using the Instagram name Aiden.

Patton replied: “Audrey! You have so much more life to live. I pray God keeps and covers you.”

In response, Hale posted: “I know but I don’t want to live. I’m so sorry. I’m not trying to upset you or get attention. I just need to die. I wanted to tell you first because you are the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen and known all my life.”

She added: “My family doesn’t know what I’m about to do. One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Police said she left behind a manifesto and a map that she used to plan the massacre.

The three students who were shot and killed at the Covenant School were all nine years old, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Three adult staff members of the school who also died in the mass shooting were named as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

The shooter was killed in a shootout with police responding to the incident.

20230328-211002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk fires employee who corrected him on Twitter

    Iran to launch 2 homegrown telecom satellites by March: Minister

    Saudi crown prince pays 1st visit to Turkey since death of...

    Meta sues Chinese firm for scraping data from FB, Instagram