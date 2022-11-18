INDIA

I’m still NC president, haven’t resigned: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Friday that he is still the president of National Conference (NC) and has not resigned from the post.

“I am still the party chief till elections and till someone else is ready to shoulder responsibilities of this post,” he told reporters.

The veteran politician was trying to quash rumours that he had decided to relinquish the party command due to health reasons.

NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said that since the notification for the election to the party president’s post had not been issued yet, Abdullah will continue in the post.

The election is likely to take place on December 5.

If the octogenarian decides not to seek a re-election, the party command is likely to pass on the baton to his son and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah.

